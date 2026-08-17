Texas cops arrest man for alleged theft of 900 gallons of diesel fuel

JACK COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement authorities in Texas have busted a man for fuel theft in Jack County.

According to a media release issued by the Jack County Sheriff’s Office, the agency and the Jacksboro Police Department recently worked together to solve the theft of approximately 900 gallons of diesel fuel from a local business and two independent truck operators.

JCSO said during the investigation, a suspect was developed, and the Jack County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant authorizing the placement of a tracking device on the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators with the Jack County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksboro Police Department traveled to Fort Worth as part of a joint operation to locate the vehicle and install the tracker. Before that could occur, Fort Worth Police officers located the suspect with another load of diesel fuel and placed him under arrest.

Investigators from Jacksboro and Jack County interviewed the suspect in Fort Worth and obtained a confession related to the Jack County thefts, the release stated.

The suspect was not identified in the release.

“This is what happens when law enforcement agencies work together and assist one another; the community wins, and the bad guys go to jail,” JCSO stated. “We will release additional information about the suspect once the appropriate warrant has been received and served.

Thank you to the Jacksboro Police Department for their assistance and teamwork throughout this investigation. We are stronger when we work together.”