TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Man dies in Arkansas crash involving 2 semi-trucks

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Man dies in Arkansas crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Man dies in Arkansas crash involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that involved two 18-wheelers claimed the life of a 40-year-old man last week.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that involved two 18-wheelers claimed the life of a 40-year-old man last week.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, the crash occurred last Tuesday at approximately 9:46 p.m. at mile-marker 135 near Mayflower.

ASP report stated that Matthew Murphy, 40, of Morrilton, Ark. was killed when his 2021 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner driven by Kenneth Wilson, 65, of Shreveport, La., which was stopped in the roadway, according to the ASP report.

Another big rig — a 2023 Freightliner — driven by Abdishakur Ali of Minneapolis, Minn., tried to avoid the collision and overturned on the shoulder.

The extent of the injuries to the semi-truck drivers was not disclosed.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE