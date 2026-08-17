Man dies in Arkansas crash involving 2 semi-trucks

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — A crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that involved two 18-wheelers claimed the life of a 40-year-old man last week.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, the crash occurred last Tuesday at approximately 9:46 p.m. at mile-marker 135 near Mayflower.

ASP report stated that Matthew Murphy, 40, of Morrilton, Ark. was killed when his 2021 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner driven by Kenneth Wilson, 65, of Shreveport, La., which was stopped in the roadway, according to the ASP report.

Another big rig — a 2023 Freightliner — driven by Abdishakur Ali of Minneapolis, Minn., tried to avoid the collision and overturned on the shoulder.

The extent of the injuries to the semi-truck drivers was not disclosed.