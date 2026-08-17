Louisiana man dead after crash with big rig

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. – A man died Sunday morning after a crash involving an oversize-loaded truck with an escort.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) said via press release that on Sunday at approximately 10:00 a.m., it responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Persimmon Hill Road. The crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Jeremy B. Tarver of Ferriday.

LSP said its initial investigation revealed that a 2026 commercial vehicle (DOTD permitted “Oversize Load” with a private escort) was eastbound on U.S. Highway 84. For reasons still under investigation, a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Tarver, crossed the centerline into the eastbound travel lane and collided with the trailer portion of the commercial vehicle.

Tarver, who was not restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the commercial vehicle, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash has not been determined but is still being investigated.