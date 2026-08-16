Federal grand jury indicts Georgia woman for allegedly defrauding self-employed truckers in tax scheme

MACON, Ga. – A Georgia woman was recently indicted for allegedly defrauding truck drivers.

U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes announced via media release a 54-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury this week charging a Georgia woman with allegedly defrauding at least 26 people, mostly self-employed truck drivers, in a tax scheme as part of an ongoing National Fraud Enforcement Division investigation led by the FBI and the IRS.

Diane Marie Poe, 62, of Loganville, Georgia, was indicted and charged on Aug. 12 with 32 counts of bank fraud; 14 counts of failure to account for and pay over withholding and FICA taxes; four counts of failure to file a corporate tax return; two counts of making and subscribing a false return; and two counts of federal program theft.

Poe faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment per count of bank fraud; five years imprisonment per count of failure to pay over taxes; one year imprisonment per count of failure to file a corporate return; three years imprisonment per count of making a false return; and 10 years imprisonment per count of federal program theft.

According to the indictment, Poe is the owner of Genuine Financial Services, Inc. (GFS), an accounting and tax preparation service in Walton County, Georgia, that employed several people. The company provided bookkeeping, payroll, and payroll tax services, as well as business and personal tax preparation and filing, mostly for individuals employed in the trucking industry. As part of their services, clients would pay their estimated payroll taxes to GFS.

Poe allegedly defrauded at least 26 individuals, mostly self-employed truck drivers, by accepting payments for tax and filing services she did not deliver, including collecting estimated payroll or trust fund taxes but failing to remit them to the IRS. She is also accused of failing to file her personal and business taxes properly and of failing to pay payroll taxes for her employees.

Many of Poe’s clients in the truck business came from word of mouth. If any individuals used GFS tax services or employed Poe for tax services and believe they might be victims of fraud, please call the FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000. In addition, anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the FBI.