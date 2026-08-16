Arizona troopers place big rig out of service for load securement violations

TEMPE, Ariz. – An Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) trooper came across what could have been a dangerous situation.

Police say that early in the morning of August 7, a commercial truck was stopped on Interstate 10 by an AZDPS trooper with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit after seeing several possible violations.

“The vehicle had an obvious tint violation and appeared to have far fewer straps than required to secure the cargo,” AZDPS stated in a release. “The steel beam measured over 60 feet in length and only had three straps. The load was missing several additional straps to meet the length requirement.”

Additionally, AZDPS said the rear of the load projected 11 feet to the rear and was missing two required red flashing lights on the rear of the beam, because it was traveling before sunrise. Also, police say the driver was not wearing his corrective lenses.

The trooper placed both the driver and vehicle out of service.

“Ensuring proper load securement, required lighting, and compliance with license restrictions protects everyone on our roadways,” the release stated. “If you’re transporting oversized or projecting cargo, make sure your vehicle meets all safety and equipment requirements before you hit the road.”