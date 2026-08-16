Police: Car driver made illegal U-turn, crashed into commercial log truck

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Three people were injured in a crash involving a car and an overturned log truck.

Idaho State Police (ISP) say the crash occurred at US Highway 12 at milepost 15 at the State Highway 3 junction in Nez Perce County.

Police say in a media release that a loaded Western Star log truck driven by a 53-year-old male from Pierce, Idaho, was westbound on US 12 when an eastbound white Ford Focus driven by a 66-year-old male from Post Falls, Idaho conducted an illegal U-turn. The log truck swerved left of center to avoid the collision. The Focus then struck the trailer tires, causing the log truck to overturn, coming to rest in the westbound ditch with its load blocking US 12 in both directions.

Both drivers and the 57-year-old female passenger, also from Post Falls, in the Ford were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Traffic on US 12 and Highway 3 were blocked in both directions for approximately two and a half hours. The Ford driver was cited for reckless driving. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.