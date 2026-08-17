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Volvo, Mack and International issue safety recalls

By Dana Guthrie -
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Volvo, Mack and International issue safety recalls
Volvo, Mack and International vehicles recalled over safety Issues.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting Volvo, Mack and International commercial vehicles.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks is recalling certain 2027 VNL (4) and VNR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 1851 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the center roof marker light, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2608. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Mack Trucks Inc.

Mack is recalling certain 2027 Anthem AN (4) and Pioneer PR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 513 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the center roof marker light, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0498. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

International Motors

International is recalling certain 2027 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH trucks. A retaining nut in the wiper assembly may loosen, causing both windshield wipers to disconnect from the motor. 49 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will tighten the wiper motor drive nut and three motor mounting bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-331-332-5000. International’s number for this recall is 26513.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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