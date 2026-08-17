Volvo, Mack and International issue safety recalls

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting Volvo, Mack and International commercial vehicles.

Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks is recalling certain 2027 VNL (4) and VNR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 1851 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the center roof marker light, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2608. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Mack Trucks Inc.

Mack is recalling certain 2027 Anthem AN (4) and Pioneer PR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 513 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the center roof marker light, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0498. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

International Motors

International is recalling certain 2027 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH trucks. A retaining nut in the wiper assembly may loosen, causing both windshield wipers to disconnect from the motor. 49 vehicles are part of the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will tighten the wiper motor drive nut and three motor mounting bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 5. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-331-332-5000. International’s number for this recall is 26513.