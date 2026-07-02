On the frontline: Cybersecurity teams lead the charge in securing companies’ data and cargo

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) calculates that cargo theft costs the trucking industry over $18 million per day. And according to CargoNet, strategic theft, a category of crime that uses deception, identity theft and fraudulent documentation to divert freight, has surged by 1,500% since 2021.

Ninety percent of motor carriers are small businesses operating 10 trucks or less, and they’re under enormous strain to counter these technologically advanced adversaries.

In addition, the transnational aspect of cargo theft also poses a national security threat. The proceeds from stolen goods finance other criminal activities, including drug trafficking, organized crime and even potentially terrorism.

Navigating a New Normal

During a recent webinar presented by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), Scott Cornell, chief risk officer for SPG Cargo and Logistics, said cargo theft trends in the U.S. have fundamentally changed. Carriers and law enforcement are navigating a “new normal” in the fight against cargo theft.

“Unless something drastically changes or there’s more regulation through the federal government around things that could prevent cargo theft, there’s no sign that cargo theft is gonna go down,” he said.

According to a report from Overhaul, for the first time since 2021, U.S. cargo theft declined year over year in the first quarter of 2026 — but that relief may be short-lived.

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) noted in its most recent Transportation Industry Cybersecurity Trends Report that the most dramatic increase in cargo theft occurred in the New York City metropolitan area, specifically New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania (up 110% and 33%, respectively).

Dangerous Combination

Analysts attribute these spikes to the adoption of cybercrime tactics by organized criminal networks that leveraged social engineering to impersonate carriers, hijack Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) accounts and manipulate load tenders and other dispatch documentation.

“The result is a seamless blend of cybercrime and physical theft, where stolen credentials, fake identities and compromised systems have facilitated physical theft of cargo at unprecedented levels,” NMFTA’s report stated. “This correlation was reinforced by a series of 2025 investigations into organized theft networks that combined phishing, credential harvesting and fraud at scale.”

Trends reveal that bad actors are using AI-generated emails, deepfake voice calls and spoofed dispatch updates to misdirect shipments or extort payments through fraudulent detention or lumper fees. In many cases, attackers use business email compromise (BEC) to take over legitimate communication channels and fraudulently book loads, deliver false pickup authorizations, change banking information or change delivery instructions.

These examples demonstrate the extent to which digital deception has become embedded in the cargo crime ecosystem.

Shifting Focus

However, issues faced by the freight industry are not necessarily exclusive to cargo theft. NMFTA’s trends report also touch on a wider scope of cybersecurity crime in trucking — what the group describes as the “professionalization of cybercrime.”

Modern threat groups operate as full-scale enterprises, complete with recruiting pipelines, training programs and specialized departments focusing on functions such as access brokering, AI-driven reconnaissance and financial operations.

Rather than of relying on generalized hackers, these organizations now recruit domain experts who understand industry-specific technologies such as transportation management systems (TMSs), telematics and cloud-based applications.

This trend signals a structural shift in how adversaries operate.

Bad actors now view the transportation supply chain not as a peripheral target, but as a mature, high-value target domain that warrants significant time, resources and dedicated expertise due to the high potential reward for their efforts.

The recruitment of technical specialists in areas including AI, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, accounting, business process understanding, cloud expertise and industry-specific software, has further accelerated this evolution.

Bad actor groups have actively recruited or coerced former IT professionals, often offering significant financial incentives in the form of cryptocurrency payments. Recruitment ads posted on encrypted forums and social platforms specifically target individuals familiar with the systems and software related to intended target organizations.

These tactics mirror what has historically been seen in state-sponsored cyber operations, with specialists from the private sector and criminal operations being leveraged to complete complex offensive cyber operations.

Situation Calls for Preemptive Strikes

What can be done to prevent such high-tech crime?

“As cybercrime groups continue to specialize and expand their bench of expertise through active recruiting and collaboration between groups, trucking and logistics operations should anticipate more disciplined and businesslike adversaries,” NMFTA stated in its trends report.

The implications for defenders are clear: Reactive cybersecurity is no longer acceptable.

Cybercriminals are constantly changing their tactics, so fleets can’t afford to wait until an attack happens. By keeping a close watch for threats, sharing information and coordinating across departments, companies can better prevent attacks and limit the damage when they occur.

This story first appeared in the July/August 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.