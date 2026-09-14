Truckstop, FTR: Van spot rates rise modestly as fuel prices surge

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system for dry van and refrigerated equipment continued to move higher mostly seasonally during the week ended Sept. 11, but surging diesel prices basically wiped out the gains.

‘Flatbed spot rates returned to their downward trend after rising during the previous week for the first time in 12 weeks,” FTR said. “The next couple of weeks at least typically are soft for all equipment types, but the need for fuel cost recovery could raise the floor.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity fell 15.2% week over week due principally to the fact that the week included Labor Day. Volume was down about 12% versus the same 2025 week. Although the year-over-year comparison is the first in more than a year, it’s not meaningful because the Labor Day holiday was basically a week earlier last year. Truck postings fell 7.1% during the holiday week. The Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – fell to its lowest level of the year.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate decreased 1.7 cents week over week. Rates were up about 39% versus the same 2025 week – essentially the same as the prior week’s comparison. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge continue to deteriorate versus all-in broker-posted rates. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation serves as a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to recover fuel costs.

Fuel-adjusted rates fell about 7 cents week over week and were down close to 36% year over year. That calculation is based on the record weekly average diesel price of $5.967 a gallon logged during the week ended September 7, according to the Energy Information Administration. However, according to AAA, the national average diesel price as of September 14 was just over $6.23 a gallon – a jump of more than 26 cents versus a week earlier and 42 cents higher than the record price before two weeks ago.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates increased 5.5 cents. Rates were 43% higher than in the same 2025 week. Although that comparison is the strongest in the last seven weeks, it is distorted somewhat by the fact that last year’s week 36 did not include Labor Day. Dry van spot rates declined slightly in the Southeast but increased elsewhere, especially in the Midwest and Northeast.

Dry van loads fell 19.1% during the holiday week. Volume was up 1% versus the same 2025 week. Loads fell substantially in all regions due to Labor Day.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates increased 2.7 cents for the smallest gain in four weeks. Rates were up nearly 48% versus the same 2025 week – the strongest comparison in 14 weeks due to the same distortion that affected dry van rates. Refrigerated spot rates fell in the Northeast and South Central regions and were basically flat in the Southwest but were up elsewhere.

Refrigerated loads dropped 18.6% during the holiday week. Volume was about 14% higher than during the same 2025 week. Not surprisingly, load postings fell fairly sharply in all regions.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates fell 5.7 cents. Rates were up 29% versus the same 2025 week for the softest comparison in 16 weeks. Some of that relative softness year over year might be due to the holiday distortion, although Labor Day doesn’t typically affect flatbed spot rates nearly to the degree it does rates for van equipment. Flatbed rates were up slightly in the Northeast but down modestly in all other regions.

Flatbed loads decreased 11.8% and were down about 20% versus the same week last year – the first negative prior-year comparison this year due to the Labor Day timing distortion. Load postings were down in all regions.