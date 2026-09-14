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Over 2400 Daimler trucks recalled for incorrect repairs

By Dana Guthrie -
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Over 2400 Daimler trucks recalled for incorrect repairs
Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain 2020-2023 Freightliner Cascadia and 2022 Western Star 49X vehicles previously repaired incorrectly.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting 2404 trucks from Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

DTNA is recalling certain 2020-2023 Freightliner Cascadia and 2022 Western Star 49X vehicles previously repaired incorrectly under recall numbers 23V073 or 22V817. The brake modulator valves on the front axle may corrode and cause the vehicle to pull to one side during braking initiated by Electronic Stability Control (ESC) or Roll Stability Control (RSC).

Remedy

Dealers will replace the brake modulator valves, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 8. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1039. Vehicles repaired under the prior recalls will need the new repair completed.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
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