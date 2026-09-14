“America’s roads rely on pros”: FMCSA celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON — This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the millions of professional drivers who keep America moving—delivering the goods, supplies and resources we all depend on.

Day after day and mile after mile, professional drivers put safety, reliability and efficiency at the forefront.

To kick off this year’s recognition, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration administrator Derek D. Barrs is sharing a special video message thanking professional drivers for the important role they play in keeping America moving.

According to Barrs, professional drivers spend countless hours and miles behind the wheel, giving them a unique opportunity to lead by example and help make safety the standard on our roads.

“We invite you to join us in saying thank you,” FMCSA said. “Whether you host an event, spotlight a driver on social media or simply share a message of appreciation with the drivers in your network, your voice helps carry that recognition further.”