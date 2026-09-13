Man arrested after attacking two semi-trucks with an axe on Interstate 80 in Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. – A man is behind bars after attacking two big rigs with an axe.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m., when ISP was dispatched to the 1.9 mile-marker on Interstate 80 eastbound in Hammond regarding a report of a male subject attacking a semi‑tractor with an axe. This location is near the Calumet Ave. overpass.

Upon arrival, ISP located a 2025 Freightliner tractor‑trailer parked on the inside shoulder. The driver stated that she had observed a black 2011 Volkswagen with Illinois registration driving erratically, brake‑checking and cutting off other semis while traveling eastbound. She reported the vehicle stopped in lane 2 directly in front of her, forcing her to brake to a complete stop.

“The victim stated a white male exited the Volkswagen, not wearing shoes, appeared irate, and yelled incoherently,” ISP said. “She reported the male reversed his vehicle, nearly striking her truck, then exited again brandishing a long‑handled axe with a leather blade cover.”

Police say the male struck her grill, puncturing the radiator, and struck the driver‑side headlight. The victim further stated the male began approaching her driver door; however, her large dog began to bark loudly inside the cab, prompting the suspect to return to his vehicle and flee the scene.

Then, at approximately 4:49 p.m., police say dispatch received a second 911 call reporting a similar incident near the 5.4 mile-marker on I‑80 eastbound.

This is near the Cline Ave overpass.

Police say in this case, the suspect reportedly stopped in the roadway and struck a second semi with the axe. The victim pulled over near Burr St. following the attack. This second victim advised ISP that he observed the suspect vehicle traveling between lanes 2 and 3 at approximately 10 miles per hour. The second driver attempted to change lanes to avoid the suspect, but the Volkswagen swerved in front of him and came to a complete stop. This second victim stated the male suspect exited the vehicle and struck the front of his 2023 Freightliner with the axe before fleeing.

ISP said troopers subsequently observed the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on I‑80. She activated her emergency lights and sirens, at which time the vehicle accelerated from 16 to 60 miles per hour, initiating a pursuit. The driver accelerated to 80 mph before Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were able to box in the vehicle and bring it to a stop. A felony stop was conducted, and the driver was detained.

Troopers stated the driver did not speak English and was uncooperative. He was identified as Ivan Savych, 29, from New Jersey. A long‑handled axe with a leather cover was located inside the Volkswagen. Lake County transported the uncooperative subject to the Lake County Jail for processing.

He is preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony, and two counts of Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor.