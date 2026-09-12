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Great Dane giving truck drivers chances to win prizes during Truck Driver Appreciation week

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Great Dane giving truck drivers chances to win prizes during Truck Driver Appreciation week
Great Dane said the company is recognizing "the professional truck drivers who keep our industry and economy moving every day."

With National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning Sunday, Great Dane said the company is recognizing “the professional truck drivers who keep our industry and economy moving every day.”

To show that appreciation, Great Dane is giving drivers the chance to win prizes throughout the week of September 14-18.

Professional drivers can enter now and choose to participate in any or all of the following daily prize drawings:

Monday, September 14: 100 Great Dane hats

Tuesday, September 15: 50 $100 dinner gift cards

Wednesday, September 16: 5 Turtlebox speakers

Thursday, September 17: 1 Traeger Woodridge Pro grill

Drivers only need to complete one entry form to be eligible for any or all prize drawings. Winners will be notified by email.

Other organizations are offering appreciation to drivers during Truck Driver appreciation week as well including deals and incentives for professional drivers.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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