Great Dane giving truck drivers chances to win prizes during Truck Driver Appreciation week

With National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning Sunday, Great Dane said the company is recognizing “the professional truck drivers who keep our industry and economy moving every day.”

To show that appreciation, Great Dane is giving drivers the chance to win prizes throughout the week of September 14-18.

Professional drivers can enter now and choose to participate in any or all of the following daily prize drawings:

Monday, September 14: 100 Great Dane hats

Tuesday, September 15: 50 $100 dinner gift cards

Wednesday, September 16: 5 Turtlebox speakers

Thursday, September 17: 1 Traeger Woodridge Pro grill

Drivers only need to complete one entry form to be eligible for any or all prize drawings. Winners will be notified by email.

Other organizations are offering appreciation to drivers during Truck Driver appreciation week as well including deals and incentives for professional drivers.