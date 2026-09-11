Iowa Governor’s Harvest Proclamation eases weight limits on certain loads

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the 2026 Harvest Proclamation.

The action was effective on Thursday and allows certain loads to exceed the current weight limits.

According to the proclamation, trucks are allowed to exceed some weight limits on divisible loads of soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) and manure (dry and liquid).

This proclamation is valid on all roadways in Iowa, excluding the interstate. Vehicles shall not exceed 90,000lbs gross weight. Vehicles may exceed axle weight limits as determined by Iowa Code 321.463(6)(b) by no more than 12.5%, and single axles are limited to 20,000lbs. All vehicles must obey posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

In her proclamation, Reynolds said, “A state of disaster emergency continues for the entire state of Iowa.”

This proclamation expires Oct 10, 2026 unless Reynolds further extends the action in writing.