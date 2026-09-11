Trucker dead after crashing into houses in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A trucker is dead after a crash involving his big rig and a house in St. Louis.

The crash occurred on Interstate 255 east of Telegraph Road in St. Louis County,

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the front of a 2026 Peterbilt 589 struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

MSHP stated that the Chevrolet “slid off the road to the road to the left and struck the raised concrete barrier.”

The semi truck veered off the road to the right, across the outer road, striking three houses and two parked cars in a driveway.

The driver, a 52-year-old from Jerseyville, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries.