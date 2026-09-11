Iowa truckers prepare for convoy to benefit Special Olympics

Truckers have an opportunity to help Special Olympics in Iowa, and it involves a convoy.

An event scheduled for Oct. 17 will help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

The Truck Convoy for Special Olympics is a one-day celebration of the trucking industry, allied partners, and law enforcement all working together to help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa so athletes can continue to train in year‐round sports training and competitions, health education, and leadership programs, the organization’s website stated.

“Individuals involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics have made the Truck Convoy® one of their annual signature events,” the website stated.

Iowa’s law enforcement officers will escort the Convoy from Veterans Parkway (Exit 101) in West Des Moines along Highway 5 and travel 20 miles to the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Special Olympics Iowa athletes and families, community organizations, companies, and law enforcement agencies will welcome the truckers as they enter the fairgrounds for lunch and a celebration with awards to recognize participating truckers for the support they give to Special Olympics.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 17, 2026

8:30 a.m.- 10:00 a.m.: Registration/Check-in (Veterans Parkway – Highway 5, Exit 101)

10:00 a.m. — Mandatory Drivers Meeting

10:15 a.m. — Live auction for lead truck spots

10:30 a.m. — Convoy begins

11:30 a.m. Ending celebration at the Iowa State Fairgrounds