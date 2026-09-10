US DOT says automated vehicles will be built ‘at the speed of Trump’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy issued a news release announcing a new strategy for automated vehicles (AV), which outlined goals of what was penned as a “National Strategy,” but did not outline a path to those goals.

Duffy stated there was “a unified plan to secure American leadership in the technologies that are revolutionizing our roadways,” before bashing the previous administration for what he called “policy inaction.”

DOT’s release stated that the “new strategy will further ongoing efforts to slash unnecessary red tape, modernize critical regulations, prioritize safety, and enable the safe development and deployment of these next-generation vehicles.”

Duffy’s direct quote in the release states that the current administration “is committed to safely unleashing American innovation on our roads.”

“We’re doing so because of the exciting promise new technologies like AVs have in reducing roadway fatalities, enhancing mobility, and fundamentally reshaping how people move for the better,” Duffy said. “This strategy outlined a plan to empower our innovators to build faster, smarter and safer than ever before.”

DOT’s press release further stated that “this Strategy will empower developers to safely build new AVs at the Speed of Trump with four core objectives.”

Prioritize Safety: Provide guardrails to support and improve safety as the AV industry grows–including the first safety standards for automated vehicle competency.

Provide Regulatory Certainty: Modernize existing regulations, remove unnecessary barriers, streamline processes, and provide clarity and predictability. Work towards consistency.

Promote American Innovation: Expand commercial availability and operation for passenger and freight applications domestically and promote U.S. interests abroad.

Facilitate Interoperable Corridors: Convene national stakeholders to promote seamless cross-State interoperability within the transportation system.

“This strategy will provide for strict safety oversight, while unlocking the potential for AV technologies to be safely deployed on America’s roads,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator Jonathan Morrison. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Duffy, our innovators can build faster, smarter and safer than ever before.”