New York police investigated more than 600 crashes during Labor Day weekend

Law enforcement in New York announced it issued more than 11,000 citations, and investigated more than 600 crashes during the Labor Day weekend.

The New York State Police (NYSP) announced via press release that it issued a total of 11,201 tickets statewide during the Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The special enforcement period began on Friday, September 4, and ran through Monday, September 7.

“During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols and focused enforcement efforts on impaired and distracted driving,” NYSP’s release stated.

In total, troopers arrested 253 people for DWI and investigated 632 crashes, including five fatal crashes.

As part of the enforcement campaign, troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. The following is a sampling of tickets issued during the campaign:

Speeding: 3,935

Distracted Driving: 308

Seat Belt Violations: 746

Move Over Law Violations: 234

During last year’s Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from Friday, August 29, 2025, through Monday, September 1, 2025, State Police issued 9,912 total tickets and arrested 225 people for DWI.