CBP announced temporary closure of Camino Real Bridge for 9/11 remembrance

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced another temporary closure to allow for remembrance ceremonies for 9/11.

CBP advised the traveling public via press release that northbound and southbound vehicular traffic at the Camino Real Bridge will be “temporarily halted the morning of Sept. 11 during the 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony honoring the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.”

On Friday, Sept. 11, at 7:15 a.m., CBP will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial traffic at the Camino Real Bridge to host the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at approximately 8 a.m.

“CBP encourages travelers planning to use the Camino Real Bridge that morning to make arrangements to cross before 7:15 a.m.,” the release stated. “As an alternate route, the Eagle Pass International Bridge will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 to accommodate the traveling public.”

CBP also told travelers the importance of obtaining and using radio frequency identification document-equipped travel documents and having them readily available when entering the United States through designated Ready Lanes.

This particular announcement follows others that have been released on southern and northern borders, including Laredo and Del Rio, Texas points of entry.