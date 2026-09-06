CBP announces another closure for Friday’s Sept. 11 ceremonies

DEL RIO, Texas – In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent another advisory to the traveling public that on Friday, Sept. 11 at approximately 7 a.m., CBP will temporarily halt all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at the Del Rio International Bridge to host a 25th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony. All traffic is expected to resume at approximately 8 a.m.

CBP stated that travelers planning to use the Del Rio International Bridge that morning to make arrangements to cross before 7 a.m.

CBP also urged travelers of the importance of obtaining and using radio frequency identification document-equipped travel documents and having them readily available when entering the United States through designated Ready Lanes.

CBP announced last week that it will also close the Juarez-Lincoln bridge in Laredo.