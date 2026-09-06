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CBP announces another closure for Friday’s Sept. 11 ceremonies

By Bruce Guthrie -
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CBP announces another closure for Friday’s Sept. 11 ceremonies
CBP

DEL RIO, Texas – In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent another advisory to the traveling public that on Friday, Sept. 11 at approximately 7 a.m., CBP will temporarily halt all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at the Del Rio International Bridge to host a 25th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony. All traffic is expected to resume at approximately 8 a.m.

CBP stated that travelers planning to use the Del Rio International Bridge that morning to make arrangements to cross before 7 a.m.

CBP also urged travelers of the importance of obtaining and using radio frequency identification document-equipped travel documents and having them readily available when entering the United States through designated Ready Lanes.

CBP announced last week that it will also close the Juarez-Lincoln bridge in Laredo.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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