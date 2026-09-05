One person dead after big rig strikes disabled pickup truck

NEWSTEAD, New York — A crash on New York’s Thruway claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

A New York State Police (NYSP) report said that at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, NYSP responded to a motor vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Newstead.

NYSP said its investigation found that a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it collided with a disabled 2012 Chevy pickup truck on the right shoulder.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Olive H. Wesley, 61 of Rochester, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. NYSP later identified the passenger as Eric A. Trone, 62, of Rochester, New York, who remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to an NYSP update.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Amritpal Singh, 30, of Belleville, Ontario was evaluated at the scene with no reported injuries and was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which indicated no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to NYSP.