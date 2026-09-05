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One person dead after big rig strikes disabled pickup truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
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One person dead after big rig strikes disabled pickup truck
A crash on New York's Thruway claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

NEWSTEAD, New York — A crash on New York’s Thruway claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

A New York State Police (NYSP) report said that at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, NYSP responded to a motor vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Newstead.

NYSP said its investigation found that a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it collided with a disabled 2012 Chevy pickup truck on the right shoulder.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Olive H. Wesley, 61 of Rochester, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. NYSP later identified the passenger as Eric A. Trone, 62, of Rochester, New York, who remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to an NYSP update.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Amritpal Singh, 30, of Belleville, Ontario was evaluated at the scene with no reported injuries and was administered standardized field sobriety tests, which indicated no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to NYSP.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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