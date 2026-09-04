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Indiana police find more than 9,400 CMV violations in August

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Indiana police find more than 9,400 CMV violations in August
In its monthly report of its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED), the Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted more than 4,700 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections. (Courtesy ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In its monthly report of its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED), the Indiana State Police (ISP) conducted more than 4,700 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections.

CVED is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles. Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From July 15-August 15, 2026, CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 4,770

Total Out of Service Drivers – 608
Total Out of Service Vehicles – 655
Total Number of Oversize Violations – 452
Total Number of Overweight Violations – 234
Total Number of Violations – 9,455
Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 242

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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