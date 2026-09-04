Fantasy football for a cause: Transfix opens league to entire freight community to benefit St. Christopher Fund

Want to take part in fantasy football and support truck drivers in need?

Transfix is giving the entire freight community a chance to do both with the return of its Freight Fantasy Football League, an industry-wide fundraiser benefiting St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Funds raised during the season will benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF). SCF provides financial assistance and health and wellness programs for over-the-road truck drivers who are unable to work due to illness or injury.

Even before the first kickoff, contributions total $26,200, thanks to contributions from 10 corporate sponsors, matched by Transfix, according to a Sept. 2 release.

“If there’s one lesson that stood out over the last year, it’s that the industry moves forward faster when we work together,” said Jonathan Salama, CEO and co-founder of Transfix.

“Football, the freight community, and giving back to the people who keep our industry running — that combination worked in Year 1 (of the league), and we wanted to make it bigger,” he said. “Partnering with SCF is an incredible opportunity to have fun while making a meaningful impact. We hope you’ll join us.”

Expanded participation

Year 1 of the Transfix Freight Fantasy Football League was open only to Transfix and its extended network. This year, registration is open to the entire trucking industry, including brokers, 3PLs, carriers, shippers, technology providers and anyone else who moves freight for a living.

The league isn’t about carriers competing against brokers or shippers against technology providers. Everyone plays into the same effort: raising money for SCF.

“On behalf of SCF, we are grateful to Transfix for bringing this league back and opening it up to the entire industry,” said Diane Hutsell, executive director and director of philanthropy at SCF.

“Every dollar raised goes directly toward making sure professional drivers have support when illness or injury takes them off the road,” she continued. “It’s a genuinely fun way to make a real difference, and we’d love to see the whole freight community in the standings.”

Appreciation for drivers

Each September, industry stakeholders and the general public traditionally take time out to express their gratitude for the vital role truck drivers play, both in the global economy and in everyday life.

“Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 13-19, 2026) is my favorite week of the year, and this league is what I look forward to most,” said Jenni Ruiz, head of marketing and public relations at Transfix, adding that last year’s fantasy league sparked interest throughout the industry.

“All year, people kept coming up to me at conferences asking when the next one was. That told us the ceiling wasn’t the interest; it was the invite,” she said. “So this year we’re not gatekeeping it. If you work in freight, you’re invited. The more people who join, the bigger the check St. Christopher’s gets.”

This year’s corporate sponsors include Allen Lund Co., BWS Logistics, Chain, Corporate Traffic Logistics, DAT, HYWAY Transportation, Optimus, OTR Solutions, R+L Global Logistics and Sheer Logistics.

How it works

The Freight Fantasy Football League is hosted on Splash Sports, the same platform returning participants used last year. Registration remains open through the opening weekend of the NFL regular season, giving late arrivals a chance to get in the game. The season kickoff is set for Wednesday, Sept. 9, when the New England Patriots visit the defending champion Seattle Seahawks,

Donations are open to everyone, whether you field a fantasy team or not, and 100% of proceeds benefit SCF. The fundraiser will accept donations through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 14, 2027.

To register or donate, visit marketing.transfix.io/freightfantasyfootball.