TCA 2026 Professional Driver of the Year: Swift’s Jesus Acevedo-Soto has earned a reputation for safety, supporting other drivers

This article, written by the Swift Transportation Team, first appeared on the Swift Transportation blog. Reprinted with permission.

Jesus Acevedo-Soto — better known as “Avocado” — is friendly, personable, and widely respected. A member of the Swift family since 2016, Jesus is turning his well-earned reputation into a legacy.

His nickname started as a playful twist on his last name and grew into a badge of honor among the drivers he’s trained — who proudly call themselves the “Guac Squad.” Many of his former students have gone on to become mentors themselves. Together, they formed a multi-generational support network.

Jesus became Swift Transportation’s youngest Million Mile Driver, reaching this milestone at just 28 years old. As part of this achievement, he received a custom truck — and he proudly chose an avocado-themed design to honor his nickname.

His calm, confident presence quickly resonated with our social media audience, with his Million Mile video reaching millions of views and gaining wide attention online.

At Swift, we’ve always celebrated Avocado for his accomplishments. This year, the rest of the industry recognized his incredible impact.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) recognizes the most outstanding drivers in the country through its Professional Drivers of the Year program.

Only five drivers nationwide are selected for this prestigious honor ever year. The award celebrates drivers who demonstrate superior safety records, strong leadership and industry impact, as well as meaningful contributions to their communities and companies. Honorees are recognized during TCA’s Annual Convention, and each recipient receives a $20,000 cash award.

Swift proudly nominated Avocado as a candidate, as his story exemplifies everything the award stands for.

Considering his historic million-mile achievement, leadership of the Guac Squad and consistently meeting fuel, safety and mileage requirements, placing him in Swift’s Diamond Driver program — Jesus sets the bar high. Jesus was chosen as one of 2026’s Driver of the Year recipients, and we couldn’t be prouder of his achievement.

(Earlier this year) Avocado met with Derek Barrs, administrator of the FMCSA. This moment served as a reminder of Avocado’s exceptional driving skills, vigilance, and earned respect across the industry.

Soon after, he traveled to Orlando with his family to attend TCA’s annual convention. Surrounded by his loved ones, Jesus’ name was announced as one of TCA’s Professional Driver of the Year. Sharing that moment with his family made the recognition even more meaningful.

This award is proof of Avocado’s dedication, his leadership and the example he sets every single day.

Currently, Jesus runs on a dedicated account and works closely with one of Swift’s long-standing, high-volume customers. His professionalism, reliability, and strong communication make him an outstanding representative of Swift.

Jesus is always willing to share his knowledge with aspiring drivers. He has helped countless drivers build confidence and start their career paths on the right path.

Swift Transportation would like to extend a huge congratulations for being named a TCA Professional Driver of the Year. We are incredibly proud of Jesus and grateful to have him on the Swift team.

This article appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.