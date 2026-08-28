Beneath the tip of the iceberg: TCA’s annual Refrigerated Meeting brings perspective for specialized carriers

When discussing issues in the refrigerated carrier segment of the industry, equipment failure is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. During the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual Refrigerated Meeting, held in Nashville July 22-24, attendees heard from industry experts on hot topics like cybersecurity, risk mitigation, regulations and more.

Attendee Takeaways

From Cole Murdoch, Chief Operating Officer, Doug Andrus Distributing LLC

“One of the most impactful sessions I attended focused on the practical implementation of AI and the value it can bring to trucking companies. Going into the conference, I recognized that AI was advancing rapidly and knew it was something our organization needed to begin exploring, but I struggled to see how it could move the needle for our business on day to day tasks. This session helped bridge that gap by providing clear, practical guidance on where to start, what areas to focus on first, and the tangible benefits AI can deliver. I left with a much better understanding of how manageable implementation can be, along with a sense of urgency and excitement to begin putting these ideas into action within our company.”

From Shawn A. Nelson, Director of Driver Profitability & Success, RE Garrison Trucking Inc.

“We had a great time at the recent TCA Refrigerated Convention in Nashville. It’s always a good time when you get with peers in the industry and discuss the current market and even throw around some “Best Practices.” I heard several people comment on how well this year’s convention was organized. The General Sessions were full of information, and breakout sessions were designed to give others time to dive into the topics being discussed.”

From Deen Albert, Director of Operations, Grand Island Express

“I was fortunate enough to attend the “Balancing Trade Cycles, Data, and the Future of Refrigerated Assets” session. I found this session to not only be informative, but it also caused me to think about how we can adapt some best practices that will help manage our trailer ratios and maximize the useful life of our equipment. This was such a pertinent session given the rapidly increasing costs of equipment. Companies want to know how to gain the most benefit out of increasingly costly equipment purchases. Great session!”

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.