Bot Auto to use U.S.-based remote assistants for its autonomous trucking operations

HOUSTON, Texas — Bot Auto will exclusively use U.S.-based remote assistants across its autonomous trucking operations.

The commitment reinforces Bot Auto’s approach to safety and responsibility, ensuring that first responders and law enforcement can communicate quickly and reliably with Bot Auto during emergency situations.

“Remote assistants play a critical role in Bot Auto’s operations, providing a human layer of support and oversight for our autonomous fleet,” said Brian Moore, Bot’s chief policy officer. “We’re building out America’s 21st-century supply chain. It needs to be extremely resilient, and that’s why it’s critical that these roles are always kept within the United States.”

Remote Assistants

Remote assistants do not perform any dynamic driving task. The vehicle operates autonomously at all times. Their role is to support communication and coordination, including direct contact with first responders and law enforcement in the field, and to carry out certain limited vehicle functions when needed to assist an incident response. Remote assistants are already actively monitoring operations from Bot Auto’s mission control. For example, they are confirming the vehicle’s status, providing cargo and routing information, remotely actuating functions like hazard lights or facilitating a vehicle shutdown at an officer’s direction.

“By staffing this function exclusively with U.S.-based personnel, Bot Auto ensures consistent language fluency, familiarity with U.S. traffic laws and emergency protocol and reliable connectivity for the first responders who depend on fast, clear communication in the field,” Bot said.

Built for the Moments That Matter Most

In an emergency, every second counts. A first responder arriving at the scene of an incident involving an autonomous truck needs to reach a remote assistant instantly, communicate clearly, and initiate a vehicle response.

“Every one of our vehicles has a mission, and every mission has a mission control,” said Captain (ret.) Bart Teeter, director of fleet & operational safety, Bot. “Our remote assistants aren’t driving the truck, but they are the voice on the other end of the line when an officer needs one, and they can act on the vehicle directly when it matters. Committing to U.S.-based remote assistants is about making sure that when a first responder needs us, there is no delay, no miscommunication and no gap in accountability. We work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and emergency services, and this is a direct reflection of that responsibility.”

Bot Auto has prioritized direct engagement with first responders and law enforcement as it has scaled operations across Texas, including ride-alongs, training sessions and coordination on incident response protocols specific to autonomous trucks.

A Signal the Industry Should Take Seriously

Bot Auto’s decision comes as autonomous vehicle operators face growing scrutiny over how they support first responders who share the road with them.

“The ability to clearly and reliably communicate with a remote assistant during an emergency situation is critical to first responders,” said Major Omar Villarreal, Texas Department of Public Safety. “Miscommunication or poor connections can potentially cost valuable time in addressing emergency conditions. Autonomous vehicle operators committing to U.S.- based remote assistants convey that they are committed to their responsibility in engaging first responders by making effective communications a priority.”

Safety and Responsibility, By Design

“Bot Auto’s remote assistant model is one part of a broader safety architecture that includes rigorous validation testing and close coordination with regulators and emergency services,” Bot said. “The company views this commitment as a baseline expectation for any autonomous vehicle operator in the United States.”