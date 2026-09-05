TCA 2026 Professional Driver of the Year: ‘My life is the highway,’ says Smith Transport’s Richard Fertig

This article, written by Walt Frank, first appeared on AltoonaMirror.com. Reprinted with permission.

After driving trucks for Smith Transport for more than 20 years, Richard Fertig Jr. received the highest honor of a professional driver — being named one of the five 2026 Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Professional Drivers of the Year. He was honored at the organization’s national convention in Orlando, Florida.

Fertig, 70, of Keyser, West Virginia, was overwhelmed when he learned he would receive the award.

“I started bawling. For a 70-year-old man, I was so overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe I won the award. I was so overwhelmed I got picked for the TCA award,” Fertig said. “To think that TCA thought enough about me to win this award, I was surprised. I was truly shocked. It took a couple of days for it to sink in that I got the award.”

The award is a big deal for any winner.

“We had a driver win a national award. This is a once-in-a-lifetime award,” said Jenn Hillegass, Smith Transport’s director of driver recruiting and marketing.

Each year, TCA invites its partner carriers to nominate exceptional professional drivers — individuals who have gone above and beyond in safety, service, leadership, and community impact. These nominees represent the very best in the industry: men and women whose dedication behind the wheel is matched only by their character off the road, Hillegass said.

To be considered for TCA’s prestigious Professional Drivers of the Year award, nominees must demonstrate exemplary safety records, serve as role models to fellow drivers, and share powerful personal stories that have shaped their lives and careers.

“Richard exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism, safety and dedication that define our industry,” said Claire Girard, TCA’s marketing and membership coordinator. “Beyond his outstanding performance behind the wheel, he is deeply committed to giving back to his community and serves as a true ambassador for the trucking industry.”

A retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, Fertig served his country for 24 years before transitioning to a career in trucking in 2005.

Since joining Smith Transport, he has accumulated more than 2 million safe miles — a testament to his commitment to precision, discipline and safety, Hillegass said.

Fertig was born at Fort Riley, Kansas, and his family moved to Keyser when he was four. He graduated from Keyser High School in 1973 and joined the Army.

“My family was all military. I followed in their footsteps,” Fertig said.

Fertig spent 11 years in Germany and six months in Korea. He went to Vietnam in 1974, near the end of the Vietnam War.

He ended his Army career as a recruiter in Pittsburgh, Boston and Tampa.

“Army recruiting was the most rewarding; it was nice to get out and meet and talk with kids,” Fertig said.

He drove for a couple of other companies before he joined Smith Transport on the advice of a neighbor who was driving for the company. He said his father, Richard Sr., had been a truck driver for 45 years.

Fertig truly enjoys his job.

“It is a good secure job, you meet and get to talk to a lot of people and make some new friends,” he said. “I enjoy going down the highway. Every day is a different adventure; you learn something new.

“When you think you know everything about trucking it is time to turn in your key,” he continued. “When my father retired, he was still learning.”

Today, Fertig delivers products to Walmart stores.

“I pick up my trailer in Bedford. We cover the western side of New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and part of New Jersey,” he said. “Every day, I go to a different location, I don’t run the same route every day.”

Fertig has a simple key to his driving success:

“Drive safely, don’t rush, take your time. I concentrate on the people around me. I keep a distance. I can see things happen before I get there so I can react,” he said.

Fertig considers Barry Smith, who founded the company in 1982 and later hired him, his role model and mentor.

“I look at where he started and what he did to get to where he is today. He started with one truck. I had learned about him before he started Smith Transport,” Fertig said. “He takes care of his family. He thought enough of me to come to my son’s funeral. He called me when my dad passed.”

Smith says that when he hired Fertig in 2005, he knew he was bringing on someone who would become a leader within the fleet, adding that he is extremely proud of Fertig’s accomplishment.

Company President Mike Gerdin commends Fertig on receiving Smith Transport’s first ever National Award, noting that he embodies everything a professional driver should be — safe, patient, wise and always prepared.

COO Thom Kasenberg says the award could not have gone to a more deserving driver, citing not only Fertig’s years of service and commitment to safety, but also the time he dedicates to volunteering and giving back to his community.

Hillegass has worked with Fertig for several years.

“Richard and I have participated in truck convoys supporting the Make A Wish Foundation and veterans’ events for many years, and his ongoing commitment to helping children and honoring veterans is truly commendable. It was an honor for me to accompany him in Florida when he accepted the award on March 3,” she said.

Hillegass says Fertig is known across the company and the wider community for his compassion and willingness to serve.

“He is an active participant in events that honor veterans, and he regularly lends his time to Wreaths Across America, Make A Wish Convoys, Community Touch A Truck events, car shows, and numerous charitable convoys supporting children and families in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia,” she said. “Richard’s truck — wrapped in a powerful tribute to Vietnam veterans -—has become a symbol of remembrance and conversation everywhere he goes.”

Hillegass says Fertig has been dedicated to others, making him a “deeply respected” figure within the company and across the communities he has served.

Fertig also serves as a driver mentor.

“He is the ‘go to’ advisor for fellow drivers, offering guidance on every facet of trucking with patience and integrity,” Hillegass said.

Fertig says he is thinking about retirement — but he is not quite ready.

“I started thinking about it a few years ago when I was 65. We are getting some new trucks in May and June. I may stay another year. The tentative plan is to retire in December, but I may stay longer,” Fertig said.

“My life is the highway,” he continued. “It’s just been a joy to get out there and meet a lot of people.”

This article appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.