Shift your career into high gear: TCA expands safety management Leadership series

The Truckload Carriers Association is expanding its Fundamentals of Safety Management program for 2026-27.

The self-paced online course provides a comprehensive foundation in essential safety knowledge and skills. It’s ideal for recent graduates who want to accelerate their career in safety management, as well as for seasoned professionals who are seeking to fine-tune their expertise.

In addition to the online courses, there are six live webinars to help participants succeed (participation in the online courses is not required to attend the webinars).

Online Courses

There will be a total of 10 self-paced online courses in this session. Several are already available, with more on the way.

1. Introduction to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations

This course guides participants through the basic knowledge required to navigate safety standards set by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs). These standards are published in Title 49 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and organized into Sections and Parts, designated by a numbered entry.

In this course you’ll learn to:

Identify the entities and individuals required to comply with specific regulations within the trucking industry.

Understand the role of the CSA program in improving safety and compliance within the trucking industry.

Develop the ability to utilize the FMCSA website as a resource for up-to-date information and regulations.

2. Hours of Service

In this course breaks down the FMCSA’s hours-of-service (HOS) regulations found in 49 CFR 395. Participants will:

Develop strong communication skills to effectively convey the importance of Hours of Service (HOS) regulations to drivers and other stakeholders.

Ensure compliance with HOS regulations by educating drivers on the proper use of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs).

Utilize the FMCSA website to access up-to-date information, regulations, and guidance on HOS compliance.

3. DOT Drug Testing Protocol

The FMCSA and the Office of Drug and Alcohol Policy Compliance (ODAPC) provide resources to help carriers learn more about training and testing. In this course, participants will:

Ensure adherence to FMCSA regulations regarding drug and alcohol testing programs and procedures.

Learn how to navigate the FMCSA Clearinghouse to query driver information and fulfill reporting obligations.

Develop and implement effective training programs to educate employees and drivers on drug and alcohol policies and procedures.

4. Creating the Driver Qualifications (DQ) File

Many, if not most, preventable accidents are directly related to the performance of the driver. It’s important for a fleet safety program to require that management carefully consider new driver selection and ensure adequate monitoring procedures for existing drivers.

5. Driver Dispatch

For truck dispatchers and fleet managers, effective communication and problem-solving skills are essential for success. Although each carrier will have unique needs, this module will cover basic dispatch functions and provide the opportunity for learners to test their dispatch skills by responding to seven common scenarios they may encounter. Participants will:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the key responsibilities and skills required to be an effective driver dispatcher.

Develop strong communication skills to effectively interact with drivers, clients, and other stakeholders.

Learn to identify and solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changing circumstances.

6. Accident Protocols and Procedures

One of your drivers calls in to report a crash. Your actions in those first few hours are critically important. In this course, you’ll:

Understand the significant impact of accidents on a motor carrier’s operations, including financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory consequences.

Develop and implement effective accident prevention strategies, including driver training, vehicle maintenance, and safety culture initiatives.

Ensure compliance with FMCSA regulations regarding accident reporting, investigation, and recordkeeping.

7. Creating & Leading a Quality Safety Meeting

This workshop is designed to help you transform your safety meetings from a simple review of past events into a proactive and engaging forum.

You’ll learn how to craft an agenda that encourages active participation, utilize leadership techniques to facilitate open discussion, and leverage data to drive continuous improvement.

8. Safety as a Leadership Role

Communication with employees is key to success in any organization. This can be especially difficult for fleet supervisors: Drivers may report and depart with minimal or even occasionally no direct contact. Participants will:

Develop strong communication skills to effectively convey safety messages and expectations to drivers and other team members.

Implement informative and interactive safety meetings that motivate and inspire employees.

Understand the role of a supervisor in promoting safety and fostering a positive safety culture.

9. Driver Orientation & Onboarding (in development)

10. Medical Regulations & Qualifications (in development)

Fundamentals LIVE

The 2026-27 Fundamentals of Safety LIVE series includes six live webinars. The first, “Achieve Safety Results through Strategic Marketing,” is set for October 20.

Other webinar topics include:

Regulations, Compliance and Safety – Oh, My!

Avoiding Safety Professional Burnout;

Progressive Discipline & Retention;

Bridging the Safety-Operations Gap; and

The Strategic Link Between Maintenance, Safety and Driver Retention.

Participation in the online Fundamentals of Safety Management courses is not required to attend these webinars.

For more information about Fundamentals of Safety Management LIVE, visit truckload.org/fundamentals-of-safety-management or contact Elizabeth Nicholson, TCA’s director of education, at [email protected].

This article first appeared in the September/October 2026 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.