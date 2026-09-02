Bill to cut prices of electric commercial vehicles in California moves forward to governor’s desk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill aiming to bring down the high price of electric commercial trucks was approved by both houses and will now go to Governor Gavin Newsom to sign, in a move that will help give U.S. trucking an alternative to sky-rocketing diesel prices.

“California is investing billions to build a cleaner transportation future, and we have a responsibility to make sure those investments are actually bringing down costs and accelerating the transition to cleaner trucks,” said Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes. “For communities like the Inland Empire, this is about more than the price of a vehicle. It is about cleaner air, healthier neighborhoods and making sure small businesses and fleet operators can afford to be part of California’s clean transportation future. SB 1213 brings greater transparency and accountability to the market so our public investments can go further for the people and communities they are intended to serve.”

SB 1213, introduced by Reyes, has since April been approved unanimously by each committee and both the Senate and Assembly Floor, and was passed by the Senate on Aug. 30 in a concurrence vote. Clean transportation advocates are now urging the governor’s timely signature to ensure affordable electric trucks that will benefit the trucking industry and communities hit by deadly air pollution.

Boosting a Transparent, Competitive Marketplace

The bill arrives at a critical moment for California fleet operators navigating volatile diesel prices in the wake of the Iran war and has received the backing of the Port of Long Beach and business groups.

The bill aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles by boosting a transparent, competitive marketplace that drives down upfront costs and maximizes public investments.

SB 1213 requires manufacturers to provide information on the price of vehicles as a condition of receiving state subsidies through California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and other state incentive programs. This will bring transparency to California’s clean truck market and address pricing disparity which sees U.S. trucking paying more for electric trucks. The bill follows evidence which shows that electric truck prices remain high in the U.S. and have increased, despite falling prices in Europe.

A Global Impact

“The bill responds to a growing disparity in the global zero-emission truck market,” according to a press release from Reyes’ office. “Electric truck prices in Europe decreased by 27% in recent years while U.S. prices increased by 32%, according to research by the International Council on Clean Transportation. SB 1213 seeks to address that gap by increasing pricing transparency and competition while strengthening financial tools available to fleets transitioning away from volatile fossil fuel costs.”

A Decisive Victory for Fleets

“By shedding light on commercial vehicle pricing, SB 1213 ensures that California’s public clean transport incentives deliver maximum value to fleet operators, and the market has a path forward to scale,” said Guillermo Ortiz, senior clean vehicles advocate, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). “Passing this bill will be a decisive victory for fleets and frontline communities alike. It lowers the financial barrier for fleets transitioning away from volatile diesel costs while accelerating the essential clean air benefits our neighborhoods urgently need.”

California Air Resources Board

Beyond price reporting, SB 1213 directs the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to annually reevaluate voucher caps to accelerate zero-emission truck deployment, particularly for fleets serving disadvantaged communities. The bill also directs state agencies to explore innovative financing mechanisms by 2028—including low-cost loans and residual value guarantees—to provide fleets with greater financial certainty as they invest in clean transportation.

“Cleaner air, affordable goods, a fairer market, and lower costs for drivers,” said Craig Segall, former CARB official. “This is a win for everyone in the state, and should be the model for national action to get innovative clean shipping moving for everyone.”

GreenLatinos

“GreenLatinos urges Governor Newsom to sign this crucial bill,” said Juan Roberto Mardid, GreenLations sustainable communities program manager. “Latino truck drivers are already being crushed by diesel prices that have surged over 40% and over $7 a gallon in California because of Trump’s Iran war — the largest oil supply disruption in history. SB 1213, with its core pillar of fostering a competitive market through pricing transparency, offers Latino truckers, small businesses owners, and fleets a leg up and opens the door for them to look at comparable hybrid and zero-emission trucks.”

Sierra Club California

“Electric trucks are the future of American trucking, but right now, too many fleets are being asked to pay a premium to make the switch,” said Jakob Evans, senior policy strategist, Sierra Club California. “California has an opportunity to change that by bringing much-needed transparency and competition to the clean truck market. SB 1213 will help bring the public health and environmental benefits of cleaner, more affordable trucks to our state. Governor Newsom must sign this bill to help California lead the way toward a zero-emission trucking future that works for businesses, workers, and communities burdened by diesel pollution.”

The People’s Collective for Environmental Justics

“Truck drivers and their communities deserve to breathe clean air,” said Abigail Medina, The People’s Collective for Environmental Justice director. “Especially in the Inland Empire, where we have half a million diesel trucks that drive by daily. Based on a report PC4EJ conducted, one of the largest obstacles for truck drivers to gain the benefits of electric trucks is the price. This bill is an important step towards more transparency for a just transition for truck drivers.”