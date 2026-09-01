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DAT: Truck capacity drops 10% during Brake Safety Week

By Dana Guthrie -
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DAT: Truck capacity drops 10% during Brake Safety Week
Truck capacity declines by 10% amid Brake Safety Week, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — DAT One load posts totaled 3.0 million last week, up 9% from the prior week as shippers cleared month-end volume; equipment posts totaled 166,269, down 10%, as last week coincided with CVSA Brake Safety Week.

“The national average reefer linehaul rate gained 6 cents while van and flatbed linehaul eased,” DAT Freight & Analytics said. “All-in rates rose for all three equipment types because diesel jumped: the EIA’s national average on-highway diesel price used in this week’s fuel surcharge calculation was $5.454 a gallon (week ending Aug. 17), up 19.7 cents (3.7%) from $5.257 the week before.”

Brake Safety Week

“Brake Safety Week took trucks out of the market,” said Dean Croke, industry analyst, DAT. “CVSA’s annual brake-inspection blitz was last week and carriers pulled back amid heightened scrutiny over braking systems as well as driver credentials, English-language proficiency, and immigration status. Truck availability always dips during CVSA events, but this year’s drop was more than twice the five-year average, which points to a real capacity response rather than the usual pause. At 166,269, total equipment posts were the lowest Week 35 figure in DAT’s records, 31% below last year. Truck posts fell 32% year over year for van, 32% for reefer, and 27% for flatbed.”

According to Croke, California felt it most. Minority-owned carriers move a large share of long-haul produce out of the state to the East, and limited routing options on I-80, I-40, I-8, and I-15 raise their exposure to roadside inspections. Reefer rates out of Fresno, the country’s largest produce market, to destinations east of the Mississippi rose an average of 19 cents a mile, roughly three times the national increase.

“Fuel, not freight, moved the rate carriers were paid,” Croke said. “All three all-in rates rose, but only the reefer linehaul rate went up week over week. Diesel increased 19.7 cents a gallon, adding about 3 cents a mile to the average dry van rate and 4 cents to the reefer and flatbed rates. Strip the fuel out and van linehaul was down 2 cents and flatbed down 3.”

7-Day Average Broker-to-Carrier Spot Rates (Linehaul + Fuel Surcharge)

▲ Van: $2.89 per mile, up 1 cent
▲ Reefer: $3.45 per mile, up 9 cents
▲ Flatbed: $3.51 per mile, up 1 cent

Dry Van: Load Posts and Capacity Diverged

▲ Loads: 1,347,765, up 12%
▼ Trucks: 112,237, down 10%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.19 per mile, down 2 cents
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 12.0, up from 9.6 the prior week

Reefer: The Only Equipment Type whose Linehaul Rate Gained Ground

▲ Loads: 758,430, up 5%
▼ Trucks: 32,203, down 9%
▲ Linehaul rate: $2.69 per mile, up 6 cents
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 23.6, up from 20.6 the prior week

Flatbed: Loads Climbed for a Second Straight Week as Trucks Kept Leaving

▲ Loads: 913,411, up 9%
▼ Trucks: 21,829, down 9%
▼ Linehaul rate: $2.67 per mile, down 3 cents
▲ Load-to-truck ratio: 41.8, up from 35.1 the prior week

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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