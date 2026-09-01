Trucking industry reacts to CDL mill crackdown measures

WASHINGTON — In the wake of a new interagency task force cracking down on the commercial driver’s license (CDL) training and testing system in the U.S., industry insiders are speaking out.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), more than 110 training providers facing immediate removal from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) registry — and hundreds more are under investigation.

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

“ATA applauds the Trump Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Department of Homeland Security for continuing their aggressive crackdown on fraudulent CDL training providers and other bad actors that have undermined safety and integrity within the industry,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “trong enforcement measures like these send a clear message that commercial trucking is a profession that demands skill, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards.

According to Hanscom, removing noncompliant carriers, unqualified drivers and fraudulent training operations strengthens public confidence in our industry while ensuring that the next generation of professional drivers enters the workforce properly trained and fully qualified. The result is a safer highway system, a stronger supply chain and a more level playing field for the thousands of motor carriers that follow the rules every day.

“We look forward to continuing to work with federal partners to strengthen safety, uphold industry standards and support a trucking workforce that reflects the professionalism this essential industry demands,” Hansom said.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“Nobody cares more about highway safety than professional truck drivers and it is basic common sense that anyone operating an 80,000-pound commercial vehicle on public roadways should be properly trained, able to read critical road signs, follow emergency instructions and communicate with law enforcement and first responders in English,” Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “OOIDA and professional truck drivers across America commend Secretary Duffy and Administrator Barrs for taking concrete actions to crack down on fraudulent training operations and restore rigorous English language proficiency enforcement. Congress must now do its part and pass Dalilah’s Law to ensure CDL mills remain closed and English language proficiency enforcement is permanently made the law of the land.”