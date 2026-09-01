Truckstop, FTR: Van rates firm as typical summer slump fades

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The total broker-posted spot rate in the Truckstop.com system was basically unchanged during the week ending Aug. 28, although it technically ticked up fraction of a cent for the first increase in eight weeks.

“Dry van spot rates also rose for the first time in eight weeks while refrigerated van rates recorded their largest increase over that period,” FTR said. “Flatbed spot rates fell for an 11th straight week but by the smallest amount in nine weeks. Labor Day timing might be distorting seasonality a bit.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity rose 11.2% for the largest increase in seven weeks. Volume was up nearly 23% versus the same 2025 week. Truck postings declined 2.2%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – rose to its highest level in six weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate ticked up two tenths of a cent week over week, largely in line with seasonal expectations. Although almost a technicality, the increase ends at eight weeks the streak of consecutive weekly decreases – the longest such stretch since late May through early July 2023.

Rates were up more than 36% versus the same week. With the renewed surge in diesel prices over the past couple of months, the year-over-year comparisons for rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge have begun to lag the all-in rates slightly. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation serves as a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to recover fuel costs. The fuel-adjusted rate was nearly 34% higher than in the same week last year. That calculation is based on diesel prices as of the week ended August 24.

Dry Van Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate ticked up two tenths of a cent week over week, largely in line with seasonal expectations. Although almost a technicality, the increase ends at eight weeks the streak of consecutive weekly decreases – the longest such stretch since late May through early July 2023.

Rates were up more than 36% versus the same week. With the renewed surge in diesel prices over the past couple of months, the year-over-year comparisons for rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge have begun to lag the all-in rates slightly. Although carriers operating in the spot market typically do not receive surcharges, the calculation serves as a proxy for the portion of the rate needed to recover fuel costs. The fuel-adjusted rate was nearly 34% higher than in the same week last year. That calculation is based on diesel prices as of the week ended August 24.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates jumped 15.6 cents, which is in line with the 2025 increase for week 34 but otherwise much larger than typical. However, calendar shifts related to Labor Day could be a factor given that this year’s holiday is the latest it can be. Although the latest week’s increase would still be larger than usual, it is more in line with what normally occurs during week 35.

All-in rates were a little more than 32% higher than in the same week last year while fuel-adjusted rates were about 29% higher. Refrigerated spot rates decreased for loads originating in the South Central region but were up sharply in all other regions.

Refrigerated loads rose 11.9%. Volume was close to 17% higher than during the same 2025 week for the strongest prior-year comparison in 13 weeks. Load postings barely changed in the Northeast but were up strongly in all other regions.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates declined 1 cent to their lowest level since April. All-in rates were about 40% higher than during the same 2025 week while fuel-adjusted rates were up more than 38%. Flatbed spot rates rose for loads originating in the Mountain Central, Midwest, and Northeast regions but were down elsewhere.

Flatbed loads rose 9.7% for the first increase in seven weeks. Volume was about 25% higher than in the same week last year. Load postings rose in all regions, although the gain on the West Coast trailed other regions notably.