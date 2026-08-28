Two STG Logistics employees honored with 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Two STG Logistics employees have been recognized with 2026 Women in Supply Chain Awards.

The award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network, is presented by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.

“At STG, we are proud to recognize the exceptional women whose leadership, expertise and commitment strengthen our organization every day,” said Geoff Anderman, CEO of STG. “They are deeply committed to our customers and their teams, while continually raising the bar for STG and creating opportunities for those around them to succeed. These well-deserved awards recognize the meaningful impact they make across our organization and the broader logistics and supply chain industry.”

Crystal Massaro

Crystal Massaro, vice president of customer experience for STG, received the Women in Supply Chain Workforce Innovator Award. Massaro leads the department responsible for shaping and supporting the customer journey across the organization’s drayage and intermodal transportation business lines. In her role, she oversees customer onboarding, customer service, billing and dispute resolution, driving initiatives focused on operation excellence, service innovation and long-term customer partnership growth.

Kathy Colquitt

Kathy Colquitt, manager of terminal operations for STG’s Atlanta facility, is a recipient of the Trailblazer Award. Colquitt oversees the day-to-day operations of the terminal and warehouse while ensuring customer shipments, warehouse activity and operational workflows run smoothly and efficiently. With more than 20 years experience at the company, she plays a critical role in maintaining operational consistency, supporting customers and leading a highly experienced team within STG’s Southeast hub operations.