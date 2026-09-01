Transportation Marketing Group acquires Ramsey MediaWorks

Transportation Marketing Group (TMG) is acquiring Ramsey MediaWorks (RMW), a family-owned company with over 24 years as a transportation recruitment marketing agency.

“This combination brings together two of the industry’s most respected names and its talent and tech under one company,” a TMG press release said.

Two Respected Legacies

According to the release, TMG has built a track record of best-in-class performance in transportation, which has led to its impressive growth since 2022. TMG is an innovative, results-focused marketing partner with deep institutional expertise in digital media planning, buying, and optimization across Google, Facebook/Instagram, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and other job board platforms. TMG is also responsible for Outreach Engine, a revolutionary suite of ATS-integrated AI and automation tools designed to make individual recruiters and recruiting teams more productive and efficient.

Ramsey MediaWorks brings its own 24-year legacy. It is a family-owned and -operated agency dedicated to transportation recruitment marketing, known for a stellar reputation in service, industry knowledge, stability and integrity. Its longstanding client relationships and retention are driven by a top team of industry talent – including Garrett Ramsey, Matt Lee, Jeremy May and Lauren Lehman – which was further bolstered by a 2024 acquisition of the Hightower Agency.

“TMG + Ramsey is a formidable combination of talent, experience and capability,” said Justin Gill, COO, TMG. “We’re 100% committed to providing the best tools and performance in the industry to transportation clients.”

Why Now?

According to the release, conditions for recruiting CDL drivers efficiently have never been more challenging. TMG brings mastery of direct media, best-in-class AI/automation technology, deep data and analytics and a unique 360-degree approach to recruiting process improvement. Ramsey MediaWorks brings unparalleled industry experience, veteran leadership and a single-minded focus on client service.

“It’s harder than ever to retain and hire professional drivers, consistently and cost-effectively,” says Mike McHugh, CEO, TMG. “Bringing together our different strengths allows us to keep innovating and evolving our solutions for transportation customers.”

What this Means for Ramsey MediaWorks Clients

Clients who have been with Ramsey MediaWorks can expect:

The team and service you already trust — same core people, same standard of work.

Stronger media buying and performance capabilities.

Smarter tools, including AI and automation technology built to drive efficiency and performance across a recruiting team.

Deeper recruiting operations expertise across the new organization.

More leadership bandwidth focused on solving the problems that matter most to your hiring goals.

“As a family-owned company, it was important that our next chapter preserve the team, client relationships, and reputation we’ve built over the past 24 years,” said Garrett Ramsey, TMG president (formerly president, Ramsey MediaWorks). “TMG shares our commitment to service and performance while bringing additional technology, resources and expertise that will help us deliver even more value to our clients. We’re incredibly excited about what we can accomplish together.”