Focus on men’s health: Cholesterol, prostate health and you

St. Christopher Fund offers resources to help truck drivers healthy.

September is a good time to focus on two important areas of men’s health:

Cholesterol (this one also applies to women!) and

Prostate cancer awareness.

While cholesterol and prostate cancer may seem unrelated, both are important reasons to be proactive about your health — and the lifestyle choices that support healthy cholesterol can also support overall prostate and long-term health.

Understanding your cholesterol numbers

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in every cell of the body. Despite its bad reputation, cholesterol is essential: It helps produce hormones, including testosterone, make vitamin D and bile, and build cell membranes. Our bodies produce most of the cholesterol we need, while the rest comes from our diet.

The two numbers you will hear most often are LDL and HDL.

LDL, or low-density lipoprotein, is often called “bad” cholesterol because elevated levels can contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries. A helpful reminder is “L” for LDL — it should be LOWER. For many adults, an LDL below 100 mg/dL is considered optimal, although individual goals may vary.

HDL, or high-density lipoprotein, is often called “good” cholesterol because it helps transport cholesterol back to the liver for removal. Remember “H” for HDL — this one should be HIGHER. An HDL level of 60 mg/dL or higher is generally considered favorable.

High cholesterol often causes no symptoms, which is why knowing your numbers is so important. Adults should talk with their health care provider about how often they should have their cholesterol checked and what their personal target levels should be.

A heart-healthy diet can help improve cholesterol numbers.

Focus on fiber-rich foods, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, avocados and unsaturated fats such as olive oil.

At the same time, limit saturated and trans fats, highly processed foods, added sugars and excessive sodium.

Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol can also support healthier cholesterol levels.

Prostate cancer: Another number to know

September is also Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men — and it’s the second leading cause of cancer death among men.

The good news is that when prostate cancer is detected at an early stage, the five-year survival rate is greater than 99%.

One of the most important numbers related to prostate health is the PSA, or prostate-specific antigen, level. PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland. A PSA test can be used as a screening tool, to investigate prostate-related symptoms or to monitor men who have already been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

NOTE: An elevated PSA does not automatically mean cancer. PSA can also increase because of an enlarged or inflamed prostate, an infection or other medical conditions. That is why PSA results should be discussed with a healthcare provider rather than viewed as a diagnosis on their own.

Screening recommendations vary based on age and individual risk.

Screening often begins around age 55, while men at higher risk — including Black men and those with an immediate family history of prostate cancer — may need to begin discussions about screening as early as age 40.

Men experiencing symptoms such as painful or frequent urination, blood in the urine, or persistent pelvic or back pain should talk with their healthcare provider.

What do cholesterol levels and prostate cancer have in common?

Research has explored possible relationships between cholesterol and prostate cancer, including whether abnormal cholesterol levels may be associated with prostate cancer development or progression. However, the evidence is still evolving, and high cholesterol should not be considered a direct cause of prostate cancer.

What IS clear is that the two areas share an important message: Prevention starts with knowing your numbers and taking appropriate action.

Cholesterol plays a role in hormone production, while the prostate is a hormone-sensitive organ. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, eating a balanced diet, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight are all important parts of taking care of your overall health.

St. Christopher Fund can help.

For over-the-road drivers, making time for preventive care can be challenging. That’s why programs designed specifically for professional drivers can make a difference.

Through the St. Christopher Fund (SCF) Get Preventative Screenings (GPS) program, eligible Class A over-the-road drivers can request a free at-home PSA testing kit. The test requires only a simple finger prick, and the sample can be returned using a prepaid mailer. Results are provided by email, helping drivers take an important step toward proactive prostate health without needing to schedule an appointment or lose valuable time on the road.

To learn more about the GPS program offered by SCF, visit truckersfund.org and register for a prostate screening.

And if you want help getting your cholesterol and other health numbers moving in the right direction, consider joining the free Healthy Habits for the Long-Haul program at truckersfund.org/healthy-habits.

Know your numbers. Take action.

A few proactive steps today can help support a healthier future. For more information or assistance, contact Julie Dillon, SCF’s health and wellness manager, at [email protected].