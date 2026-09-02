Pilot taking Road Warrior contest nominations

Driver Appreciation Month seemed like a good time for Pilot’s Road Warrior contest to be brought back.

Pilot is again teaming up with the Diesel Brothers and Kenworth to give away a custom-built Kenworth edition and $50,000 to one professional driver, according to a release issued this week.

Drivers can be nominated through the Road Warrior entry form from September 1-19.

Pilot’s release stated that eligible nominees “should demonstrate professionalism, prioritize safety and be a steward of the trucking industry.”

Througout September, drivers can redeem free rewards in the Pilot app, with new offerings available each week. Pilot is also hosting surprise pop-up events at select locations around the country.

Pilot said it is also making improvements aimed at delivering even more value to pro drivers including:

Prime Parking Update: A more streamlined process is now available, using digital check-in through the Pilot app.

Push for Points Elite: An all-new elite status is now available through Pilot’s Push for Points rewards program, enabling drivers to roll over their elite status for the next month after fueling 1,200 gallons.