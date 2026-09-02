Pilot taking Road Warrior contest nominations

Driver Appreciation Month seemed like a good time for Pilot’s Road Warrior contest to be brought back.
Pilot is again teaming up with the Diesel Brothers and Kenworth to give away a custom-built Kenworth edition and $50,000 to one professional driver, according to a release issued this week.
Drivers can be nominated through the Road Warrior entry form from September 1-19.
Pilot’s release stated that eligible nominees “should demonstrate professionalism, prioritize safety and be a steward of the trucking industry.”
Througout September, drivers can redeem free rewards in the Pilot app, with new offerings available each week. Pilot is also hosting surprise pop-up events at select locations around the country.
Pilot said it is also making improvements aimed at delivering even more value to pro drivers including:
Prime Parking Update: A more streamlined process is now available, using digital check-in through the Pilot app.
Push for Points Elite: An all-new elite status is now available through Pilot’s Push for Points rewards program, enabling drivers to roll over their elite status for the next month after fueling 1,200 gallons.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.