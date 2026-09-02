‘Trapped in a rolling prison’: Couple charged with confining, sexually assaulting 4 children in semi-truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— A couple, one from Florida and another from Atlanta, are facing charges after they are accused of confining children to the sleeper of a semi-truck.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Tamra Marshon Stewart, 37, of Jacksonville, and Keysha Monique Epps, 51, of Atlanta, Georgia, have been charged in Orange County with sexually battering, molesting, and neglecting four children who were confined in the cab of a semi-truck for more than six years.

“These children were trapped in a rolling prison and abused by the adults who were supposed to protect them,” Uthmeier said. “Florida has zero tolerance for anyone who preys on children. We will seek the maximum punishment under the law.”

According to the investigation, from January 2020 through April 2026 Epps, a commercial truck driver, and Stewart were the primary caregivers of four children who lived with them in the sleeper cab of Epps’ truck as she ran routes from Atlanta to Miami, with stops throughout Florida, including Orlando. The children were required to share a single bunk, were denied adequate food, hygiene, schooling, and medical care, and two suffered untreated burns that left significant scarring. After leaving the defendants’ custody, one child was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.

“Children are Florida’s future—our greatest hopes and our most sacred responsibility,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass. “The individuals in this case didn’t just break the law; they violated the trust and safety every child deserves. Let this be unmistakably clear: If you harm a child in the state of Florida, we will find you, and we will ensure you are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to Florida’s AG, the two girls disclosed years of sexual abuse by Stewart. The two boys reported witnessing the abuse and said they were beaten after they confronted Stewart and told Epps. It is alleged that Epps knew of the abuse, failed to stop it, and failed to report it as required by Florida law. During a post-Miranda interview, Stewart admitted to three sexual batteries against one of the girls, including an offense in Orlando.

“Protecting children is non-negotiable. Anyone who exploits or harms a child will face the full extent of the law,” said Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon. “The Osceola Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who knows of a child in danger of being harmed to report it to law enforcement immediately. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our most vulnerable.”

Stewart is charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, two counts of battery of a child by expelling certain fluids or materials, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, and two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement.

Epps is charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement, and four counts of failure to report child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.