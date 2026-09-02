Kentucky State Police focus on reducing CMV crashes over holiday weekend

LONDON, Ky. — Labor Day weekend is coming, and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) division stated in a recent release that it is stepping up enforcement and education efforts to “ensure safer roads for commercial vehicles, commuters and all Kentuckians.”

KSP said its CVE officers and inspectors are participating in Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted, Reckless, Impaired, Visibility Enforcement), from September 1-3, 2026, a national initiative led by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“The goal of Operation SafeDRIVE is to reduce risky driving behaviors around both passenger and commercial motor vehicles,” KSP stated in its release. “CVE officers and commercial vehicle inspectors will monitor roadways and conduct safety checks at scale facilities, reviewing commercial drivers’ credentials vehicle inspections, and compliance with federal safety regulations. Also, the CVE division is reminding commercial vehicle drivers to conduct a pre-trip inspection.”

Officer Steven Douglas, East spokesperson for KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, elaborates on the importance of this effort.

“The upcoming Labor Day weekend means more traffic on our roads,” said Officer Steven Douglas, who serves as East spokesperson for KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement. “By focusing on driver behavior and commercial vehicle safety compliance, we’re working to make sure everyone stays safe while using Kentucky roadways each day.”

KSP also offered a few safety tips:

Avoid blind spots: Large trucks and buses have significant blind spots on all sides. Be mindful of these areas when driving near them.

Pass carefully: Use turn signals and make sure you can see the commercial vehicle in your rearview mirror before merging back into the lane.

Do not cut off large vehicles: Large trucks require a longer stopping distance. Cutting them off can lead to dangerous situations.

Maintain a safe following distance: Avoid tailgating commercial vehicles, as this puts you in their blind spot and limits your reaction time.