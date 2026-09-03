Truck driver injured in Idaho crash

A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash in Idaho.

Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a release that it is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, at approximately 12:18 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 160 in Camas County, outside of Fairfield.

Police say a 37-year-old male from Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck westbound on US Highway 20 when the vehicle left the roadway onto the right shoulder. The release stated that the driver overcorrected, reentered the roadway, overcorrected again and tipped onto its driver’s side on the right shoulder.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours while emergency crews assisted those on scene and cleared the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.