PrePass Safety Alliance and Oregon DOT launch PrePass Bypass Mobile App statewide

SALEM, Ore. — PrePass Safety Alliance is announcing the statewide site expansion of the PrePass Bypass Mobile App in Oregon.

Deployment by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will allow qualified carriers to bypass participating weigh stations at highway speed and receive in-cab safety alerts, helping drivers avoid unnecessary stops, save time and lower operating costs. Bypass capabilities are at 19 sites and, according to ODOT, will dramatically modernize the state’s freight operations. Two additional sites are expected to become operational by year’s end.

“We’re excited to bring the PrePass system to Oregon to advance commercial vehicle enforcement, save motor carriers time and improve highway safety,” said Carla Phelps, ODOT commerce and compliance division administrator. “What makes PrePass stand out is its in-cab safety alerts for drivers, including notifications about steep grades, sharp curves and low clearances. We are optimistic that future enhancements will include warnings for work zones and weather events. Together, these features support a safer, more efficient transportation system for our state.”

Bypass Decisions and Customizable Safety Alerts

The PrePass Mobile App allows qualified carriers to receive bypass decisions and customizable safety alerts directly on their mobile or telematics device without requiring additional hardware in the vehicles or infrastructure on the roadway. The app transmits safety scores, credential information and other compliance data to enforcement officers. Vehicles that meet Oregon’s safety and credential standards may be cleared to continue at highway speeds so officers can focus their attention on carriers who don’t satisfy those standards.

“We are proud to partner with Oregon DOT for their commitment to making roads safer and more efficient, not just for the trucking industry, but for their residents as well,” said Mark Doughty, PrePass president and CEO. “With its varied weather conditions from intense heat to heavy snow, and mountain and flatland topography, Oregon is a perfect setting for this deployment.”

Benefits for Drivers and Carriers

In addition to safety and efficiency benefits, deployment represents a significant benefit for carriers and drivers. Each successful bypass can save up to 7 minutes, cut nearly 0.5 gallons of fuel, and reduce operating costs by up to $11.75 per bypass. The smoother process also enhances driver satisfaction by reducing downtime, idling, and stop-and-go traffic at inspection stations.

“This deployment is an all-around win,” Doughty said. “By reducing the need for specific transponders and the corresponding infrastructure, we’re moving to a more convenient and easier to deploy future.”

The Oregon deployment expands the PrePass Safety Alliance’s footprint in the United States. The organization currently has partnerships with trucking associations in all 50 states and PrePass is currently operational in 47 states with well over 1.6 billion successful bypasses thanks to PrePass technology solutions.