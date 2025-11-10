PrePass Safety Alliance expands weigh station bypass service to Maine

PHOENIX, Ariz. — PrePass Safety Alliance is launching the PrePass weigh station bypass Mobile App in Maine, expanding the PrePass network into its 46th jurisdiction.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for PrePass and for the trucking industry across New England,” said Mark Doughty, president, CEO, PrePass Safety Alliance. “Every minute at a weigh station matters. With PrePass in Maine, safe carriers can keep moving while enforcement has better tools to identify and focus on higher-risk vehicles. It’s a solution that delivers value for every part of the highway system. Fleets save time and fuel, Troop K strengthens its safety mission, and goods move more efficiently across a vital Northeast freight corridor.”

Five New PrePass Equipped Stations

Five new PrePass-equipped weigh station sites along the I-95 corridor now allow qualified commercial trucks to bypass at highway speeds, reducing delays, saving fuel, and supporting the efficient flow of freight. The new sites include:

Kittery SB.

Old Town SB.

Pittsfield NB.

Sidney SB.

York NB

PrePass in Maine

The PrePass Mobile App securely communicates a truck’s safety and credential information to participating weigh and inspection facilities, providing drivers with a simple “bypass” or “pull in” instruction on their mobile device before reaching the station.

This deployment, made possible through collaboration with the Maine State Police Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division, enhances the state’s ability to focus inspections on higher-risk carriers while allowing safe trucks to stay moving.

“The integration of PrePass systems keeps Maine moving forward leveraging technology to make our roadways and industry partners safer,” said Lieutenant Randall Keaten, Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

Commitment to Safe and Efficient Highways

Building on that commitment to safe and efficient highways, PrePass adds an important layer of visibility for enforcement while supporting the state’s freight economy. In Maine, that work is led by Troop K which includes sworn State Troopers responsible for enforcing federal and state size and weight regulations, along with civilian motor-carrier inspectors who conduct safety audits and compliance reviews of Maine based motor carriers.

“With the addition of Maine, PrePass now offers weigh station bypass opportunities at more than 584 locations across North America, continuing the Alliance’s mission to improve highway safety and efficiency through innovation and data-driven enforcement,” PrePass said.