Volvo Trucks’ all-new VNL wins another global design award

Volvo Trucks North America’s all-new Volvo VNL keeps turning heads.

The model has taken home another major design honor — a Silver Award in the Automotive & Transportation category of the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

“This recognition from IDEA is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The new Volvo VNL is living proof that efficiency and beauty can coexist on the open road. It combines thoughtful design with meaningful innovation, creating a truck that is both striking to look at and designed around the driver experience. This truck is designed and built in the United States and once again raises the bar for what’s possible in modern commercial truck design.”

Industrial Designers Society of America

IDEA is organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America to honor design excellence across disciplines ranging from design strategy and branding to digital interaction and industrial products. This year’s jury of more than 40 international design experts evaluated entries based on design innovation, benefit to users and society, and overall aesthetics. Now in its 45th year, IDEA continues to spotlight the power of industrial design to improve everyday life. The program honors products across sectors from consumer technology to mobility.

Turning Heads and Shifting Standards

According to a company press release, the new Volvo VNL represents a 90% redesign from previous models, marking the next chapter in design and innovation. With Its aerodynamic lines, curved windshield, and wedge-shaped cab, the VNL turns heads and delivers up to 10% improved fuel efficiency compared to legacy models. Beyond aerodynamics, the VNL transforms the driver experience, creating an environment that feels more like a home away from home to make long hauls safer, smarter, and far more comfortable.

“We began the all-new Volvo VNL project with a blank sheet of paper and a bold ambition to define the future of trucking,” said Brian Balicki, head of design, Volvo Trucks North America. “Every design choice from aerodynamics to driver ergonomics was made to improve how our customers work and live on the road. Earning this award reinforces that great design can have a real, human impact.”

Designing a Home Away from Home

Inside, Volvo Trucks reimagined every detail of the driver’s environment. Ergonomic seating, optimized pedal positions, and intuitive controls create a driver-focused command center. The airline-inspired lighting, overlapping blackout curtains with magnetic seals, optional thermal barriers, and folding bunks make life on the road feel effortless. Meanwhile, upgraded insulation, enhanced storage, and premium materials make long hours on the road more comfortable, restful, and connected, according to the release.

“The all-new Volvo VNL’s win at IDEA follows its earlier 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design, further solidifying Volvo Trucks’ reputation for design leadership and innovation that extend beyond engineering and into the very experience of driving and living on the road,” Volvo said.