CBP announces closure of Texas bridge for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

LAREDO, Texas – In honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent an advisory to the traveling public that northbound and southbound vehicular traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will be temporarily halted the morning of Sept. 11 during the 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony honoring the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

According to a media release, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at approximately 6:45 a.m., CBP will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to host the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at approximately 8 a.m.

“CBP encourages travelers planning to use the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge that morning to make arrangements to cross before 6:45 a.m.,” the release stated.

As an alternate route, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge will open at 6 a.m.

CBP also stated the importance of obtaining and using radio frequency identification document-equipped travel documents and having them readily available when entering the United States through designated Ready Lanes.