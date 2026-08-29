CBP finds more than $10 million in meth

PHARR, Texas — Border authorities have seized more than $10 million in methamphetamine.

According to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), its officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $10,750,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as leeks.

“Our officers continue to be on a streak of success,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “The efforts of our CBP officers continue to be illustrated with massive disruptions of smuggling attempts at our international crossings.”

On Aug. 22, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility say they encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico with a shipment manifested as leeks. The vehicle was referred to secondary for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening from a canine team. CBP says nonintrusive inspection showed anomalies within the trailer and a canine alerted to the odor of narcotics. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the extraction of 395 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,204.82 lbs. (546.5 kg.) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents initiated a criminal investigation.