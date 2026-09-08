Sault Ste. Marie bridge will briefly close for Sept. 11 tribute

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will close briefly on Friday, Sept. 11, for the annual 9/11 commemoration and moment of silence at the Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., port of entry.

According to a release from the International Bridge Administration, traffic will be cleared from the bridge plaza before 8:46 a.m. Taps will be played while the flag is raised, and a moment of silence will follow.

Motorists should expect a closure of 30 minutes or less.