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Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 in Missouri
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being struck by a semi-truck on I-70.

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed on Sunday night after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 near Columbia, Missouri.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), stated that the incident occurred around 10:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say a 2023 Freighliner driven by a 26-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas was eastbound on at mile-marker 70.4 in Saline County when the driver attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking eastbound in the right lane of traffic.

The truck struck the pedestrian, killing the 66-year-old man from Columbia, Missouri. The driver’s condition was not disclosed in the police report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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