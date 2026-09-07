Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 in Missouri

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed on Sunday night after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 near Columbia, Missouri.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), stated that the incident occurred around 10:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say a 2023 Freighliner driven by a 26-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas was eastbound on at mile-marker 70.4 in Saline County when the driver attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking eastbound in the right lane of traffic.

The truck struck the pedestrian, killing the 66-year-old man from Columbia, Missouri. The driver’s condition was not disclosed in the police report.

The crash remains under investigation.