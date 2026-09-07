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Indiana police find more than 270 pounds of cocaine in semi-truck during traffic stop

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Indiana police find more than 270 pounds of cocaine in semi-truck during traffic stop
A truck driver was arrested after Indiana police found 277 pounds of cocaine in a semi truck on I-70.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A traffic stop of a big rig on Interstate 70 in Indiana yielded a major drug seizure on Sunday.

According to a news release, the Indiana State Police (ISP), a Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a commercial motor vehicle traveling eastbound on I‑70 in Putnam for a commercial motor vehicle inspection on Sunday.

The driver, identified as Harpreet Singh of Greenwood Indiana, stated he was transporting an empty trailer from Memphis, Tennessee to Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the stop, ISP said its trooper observed that the driver was “operating below industry standards and the vehicle was impounded.”

During the enforcement, the trooper located several duffel bags containing 277 pounds (126 kilograms) of cocaine.

ISP said the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $3.8 million.

Singh was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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