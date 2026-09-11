Oversized load incident blocks Wyoming Highway 93 in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Wyo. — Drivers in Wyoming are going to be inconvenienced today, so that crews can clean up an incident involving an oversized load.

According to both the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), an incident involving an oversized load in Douglas has Wyoming 93 completely blocked. The load will need a crane to be moved before the road can be cleared.

WHP offered a few more details on the closure of the highway late Thursday night.

“On the afternoon of September 10, a tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load was forced to stop on Wyoming Highway 93 in Douglas,” WHP’s press release stated. “As a result, the highway was shut down due to road blockage. At this time, Wyoming Highway 93 will be fully shut down starting at 7 a.m. September 11.”

WHP said due to the size of the load, special equipment will need to be used to move it and clear the road. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is working with WYDOT and other responding crews to ensure the roadway is cleared as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, WHP said all traffic will be redirected onto Wyoming Highway 94.

“The WHP asks the public to please be patient as crews work to clear the road,” WHP stated.