Operation Hard Hat yields 59 citations in one day in New York

BROOME COUNTY, New York — Another Operation Hard Had in New York occurred in Broome County on Wednesday.

The New York State Police (NYSP) partnered with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) on the specialized operation.

NYSP said the operation was conducted on State Route 17 in Windsor where a total of 59 citations were issued. Of those 59 citations, 27 were for speeding and 11 were for distracted driving.

Operation Hard Hat is a targeted traffic enforcement initiative designed to improve safety for highway workers and motorists. The initiative focuses on reducing dangerous driving behaviors in active work zones, protecting the men and women who maintain New York’s highways, and improving safety in construction zones across the state.

“The active work zone was posted with warning signs notifying motorists of ongoing roadwork and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph, down from 65 miles per hour,” NYSP stated.

During the detail, police say one driver was stopped for traveling 94 miles per hour through the active work zone, adding that “the driver had also been stopped for speeding in another troop earlier in the day.”

Another driver had his vehicle impounded after a Trooper determined that the license plate displayed on his vehicle was switched and registered to another vehicle.

As part of Operation Hard Hat, State Troopers are embedded within active work zones, often dressed as highway maintenance workers to observe motorists committing violations such as speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors. Once a violation is observed, uniformed troopers in the area are advised and issue the appropriate citation.

The New York State Police reminded drivers in the release that “highway work zones are temporary, but the risks to workers are real.”

“Please slow down, stay alert, eliminate distractions, obey posted speed limits, and move over when required,” the release stated. “Fines are doubled in work zones, and multiple convictions could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.”