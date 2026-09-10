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New app gives easier access to IANA programs

By Bruce Guthrie -
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New app gives easier access to IANA programs
The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) announced the launch of its new Information Services Mobile App.

CALVERTON, Maryland — The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) announced the launch of its new Information Services Mobile App, which it said via media release “expands access to key intermodal business services for motor carriers and equipment providers.”

Available for Apple iOS and Android devices, the app brings together frequently used functions across IANA’s UIIA, GIER, SIA and IDD programs in a single mobile platform, according to the release.

“Intermodal operations do not happen behind a desk, and our technology needs to reflect that,” said Debbie Sasko, Vice President of Information Services at IANA. “This app puts important information and services directly in the hands of our users, making it easier to stay connected, informed and productive throughout the day.”

The launch is part of IANA’s ongoing effort to make the systems and information that support everyday intermodal operations easier to access and use.

“Reliable information and convenient access to it are essential to keeping freight moving,” said Anne Reinke, President and CEO of IANA. “This mobile app is another example of how IANA is investing in practical tools that help the intermodal community operate more efficiently and stay connected across the supply chain.”

The release added that the app enables participants to access important account information, monitor status updates, complete common administrative tasks and manage intermodal activities while on the go.

IANA said it will demonstrate the new functionality at their Intermodal EXPO booth in Long Beach on Wednesday, September 16, so attendees can see first-hand how IANA’s Information Services programs can now be accessed directly from a mobile device.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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